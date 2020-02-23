Bloodthirsty Fury dominates Wilder to win WBC heavyweight title

Tyson Fury brutally dethroned Deontay Wilder and completed his return to the top of world boxing with a stunning TKO triumph in a one-sided WBC heavyweight title fight.

There was no repeat of their contentious December 2018 draw as Fury overwhelmed the previously undefeated champion before Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round on Saturday.

The Brit took a 42-pound weight advantage into a bout he described as the biggest the division had seen in 50 years and delivered on his promise to seek a knockout in Las Vegas.

Fury landed huge blows from the first bell and sent Wilder to the canvas in rounds three and four, only for the referee to rule them both slips, and at one point licked his opponent's blood-stained neck.