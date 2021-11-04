NBA AND beIN MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

* beIN SPORTS to Air More Than 400 Live NBA Games Each Season in Arabic, English and French

* Broadcast and Digital Partnership Renewal Builds on beIN SPORTS and the NBA’s 14-Year Collaboration

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment group, today announced a multiyear extension of their existing broadcast and digital partnership that will see beIN SPORTS air more than 400 live NBA games each season in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The renewal builds on beIN SPORTS and the NBA’s 14-year collaboration to broadcast games in the region.

As the exclusive broadcast partner and online destination of the NBA in MENA, beIN SPORTS will air live NBA games and the league’s marquee events in Arabic, English and French, including Christmas Day games, NBA All-Star, Martin Luther King Jr. Day games, the NBA Playoffs, the Conference Finals and the Finals. beIN SPORTS will also air an additional seven live games each week on NBA TV – the league’s 24/7 dedicated channel.

Fans in the region will continue to have access to extensive video highlights, news, stats, scores and original digital content in Arabic on the NBA’s official online destination, beinsports.com/nba.

“Extending our partnership with the beIN MEDIA GROUP we will continue to bring the excitement of the NBA to our passionate fans in the Middle East and North Africa,” said NBA EMEA Vice President, Global Media Distribution, Elsa Memmi. “beIN SPORTS’ unparalleled footprint will provide fans with extensive in-language coverage of the NBA and help us continue to expand our presence in the region.”

“We are delighted to continue our valued and long-standing partnership with the NBA,” said beIN MENA CEO Mohammad Al-Subaie. “As we gear up for arguably the biggest year in beIN’s history – broadcasting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM live and exclusively in MENA and France – it is partnerships with much-loved sporting leagues like the NBA that continue to enable us to provide the very best variety of world sports to our millions of subscribers and viewers. We look forward to broadcasting all the slam dunks and thrills to our viewers for years to come.”

beIN SPORTS is also the exclusive broadcast and digital partner of the NBA in France and was the Presenting Partner of the NBA Paris Game 2020, which featured the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks playing the NBA’s first regular-season game in France in January 2020.

For more information, fans in the Middle East and North Africa can follow the NBA on Facebook and Twitter. Fans can also download the NBA App for news, updates, scores, stats and videos and to check out the latest “e-calendar,” which allows fans in the region to download the beIN SPORTS broadcast schedule directly to their phone’s calendar and never miss a game.

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 43 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA).

beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Turkey, in August 2016; and now has over 55 million subscribers worldwide.