Classic Comebacks - Clippers Stun Golden State

Gareth Messenger

When it comes to the greatest comebacks in sporting history, most of us would immediately head towards the direction of a football pitch.

After all, it’s hard to picture some of sport’s most iconic turnarounds being on any other terrain than the green, green grass of football’s hallowed turf. Yet this week, one year ago, the headlines were being written for an even on the basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors’ title defence hit a remarkable roadblock in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs as they blew a 31-point lead to lose 135-131 to the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena.

Seemingly cruising to a 2-0 series lead in the first round, the Warriors completely imploded in the face of a resilient and expert challenge from the superstar-less Clippers.

LANDRY SHAMET WINS IT FOR THE @LAClippers!

#ClipperNation 135#StrengthInNumbers 131



LAC comes back from down by 31 PTS to even the series at 1-1. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/SVTwc2qx8X — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2019

Golden State led 94-63 with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter and had already started to rest key players to spare their legs, when Lou Williams sparked an extraordinary fightback from the visitors.

Williams was the highest scorer off the bench in NBA history as he dropped 36 points to keep Los Angeles chipping away at the Warriors' lead in the final quarter.

Landry Shamet then knocked down a nerveless three-pointer with 16.5 seconds remaining to go to put his team ahead.

Most watching on could barely believe their eyes. Heading into this best-of-seven contest, the Clippers were 100/1 to overcome the Warriors charge. But this moment and an inspired switcheroo of fortunes meant Golden State had a fight on their hands.

It also gave Steve Kerr’s men an unwanted piece of history, with the previous record playoff turnaround being the Los Angeles Lakers' resurgence from 29 points down to beat the Seattle Supersonics in 1989.