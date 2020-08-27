Oakland Athletics decide not to play against Texas Rangers

The Oakland Athletics have elected not to play in their series finale against the Texas Rangers in order to protest against racial injustice in the United States.

On Wednesday, three MLB games were postponed as players decided to protest against the shooting of a black man in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by police, sparking widespread protests and rioting.

Three hours before the scheduled start of Thursday's game, the Oakland players chose to postpone the encounter.

"We respect the decision by the Oakland A's players to postpone tonight's game," the Rangers said in a statement.

"We stand with all those who condemn racial injustice and are committed to helping bring about an end to systemic racism."

The A's decided to play on Wednesday, with manager Bob Melvin claiming discussions between the players over whether to postpone the game had been "too rushed".

Wednesday's postponed games – between the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners and the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers – were being played as part of doubleheaders on Thursday.