All-Star Markakis retires after 15 MLB seasons

All-Star outfielder and veteran Nick Markakis retired following 15 seasons in MLB.

Markakis – a free agent at the end of 2020 – made the announcement on Friday, prior to the start of the 2021 campaign, which gets underway on April 1.

The 37-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Braves, having started his career at the Baltimore Orioles in 2006.

Markakis made his sole All-Star appearance in 2018, while he won a Silver Slugger Award the same year, to go with three Gold Glove honours.

"I just think it's my time," Markakis, who featured in last season's National League Championship Series (NLCS) loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, told The Athletic. "My number one decision and my main focus on this is obviously my kids and my family.

"I've been fortunate enough to do this for a very long time and not many people get to do what I've gone through. I'm thankful for every second and every minute."

Markakis – who won three consecutive NL East titles in Atlanta – hit .288/.357/.423 with 1,119 runs, 514 doubles and 189 home runs in 2,154 MLB games from 2006 to 2020, while collecting 2,388 hits for the Orioles and Braves.

He appeared in 2,074 games in right field, eighth most in MLB history.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said: "It was just a great career. I felt honoured to be able to manage him for the last few years of his career.

"Coming in every day, you knew what you were going to get. He's a flatline pro. There weren't any highs and lows. It was business as usual every day. He was just a consummate pro with everything he did."

"Everybody who was ever around him in this clubhouse speaks so highly of him from a leadership standpoint, about what kind of team-mate he was," added Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde.

"He meant a lot to the people who are still here who were around the years he played here. He had a heck of a career."