Daniil Medvedev won a tempestuous Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday and will now face Rafael Nadal, bidding to become the all-time men's Grand Slam leader, in the Sunday's final.



World number two Medvedev beat fourth-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.



Earlier the 35-year-old Spanish great powered past the Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6.