English
العربية
PREMIER LEAGUE
Australian Open

De Minaur out of Australian Open due to abdominal injury

World number 21 Alex de Minaur will miss the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury.

Getty Images

Local hope Alex de Minaur withdrew from the Australian Open due to an abdominal injury.

De Minaur helped Australia into the ATP Cup semi-finals earlier this month, including pushing Rafael Nadal in the last-four loss to Spain.

But the 20-year-old will now miss the year's opening grand slam, where he reached the third round in 2019.

"Unfortunately Australian No.1 @alexdeminaur has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 with an abdominal injury," the tournament wrote on Twitter.

World number 21 De Minaur enjoyed a stellar 2019 with a 41-20 win-loss record and three titles.

Alex de Minaur
Previous Del Potro withdraws from Australian Open
Read
Del Potro withdraws from Australian Open
Next Australian Open 2020 draw: Djokovic on course for
Read
Australian Open 2020 draw: Djokovic on course for Federer clash as Venus faces Gauff again

Latest Stories