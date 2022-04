The Greek world number five, who is fresh off the successful defence of his Monte Carlo Masters title last weekend, defeated Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 after two hours and 13 minutes.



Tsitsipas will next play 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov who also needed three sets to secure victory over Argentina's Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Dimitrov made the semi-finals in Monte Carlo and trails Tsitsipas in head-to-head meetings 2-1.