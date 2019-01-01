Murray wins on return in Brisbane

Andy Murray marked his ATP World Tour return with a straight-sets win over James Duckworth in the Brisbane International first round on Tuesday.

The Brit, who missed most of last year due to a hip injury, was too strong for Australian wildcard Duckworth in a 6-3 6-4 victory.

Murray admitted recently he was still feeling some pain, but the three-time grand slam champion made a decent enough start in Queensland.

A two-time champion in Brisbane, Murray took his chances – converting three of four break points in his first match since September.

He broke for 4-2 and 5-3 in the first set, hitting a spectacular one-handed cross-court pass during the latter of those two games.

Murray only needed one break in the second set, claiming it in the ninth game before closing out victory.

He will face Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round in Brisbane.