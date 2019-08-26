Zurich selected to stage Diamond League Final

Zurich will host the Diamond League Final in 2020 and 2021 as the series switches to a single-day format.

Since being established in 2010, the Diamond League has staged dual finals in Zurich and Brussels.

However, Weltklasse Zurich will now host the lone showpiece for two straight years while the King Baudouin Stadium undergoes renovation.

From 2022 to 2024 the final is set to rotate annually, with all meetings invited to apply to serve as hosts.

The Diamond League board will select the 12 regular-season meetings for the 2020 season next month.

"Zurich has been the home of many of the most extraordinary moments in athletics over more than 90 years, including 25 world records, and we are delighted that it will host the pinnacle one-day meeting of 2020," IAAF president Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

"The Diamond League is vital to our future growth as it provides an annual showcase of the very best in athletics, which is why we must ensure that every contest broadcast to the world is of the highest standard.

"We expect the new Diamond League format to be even more thrilling for our global audience as it builds excitement throughout the outdoor season and reaches a crescendo in Zurich.”

A total of 24 disciplines will run across the 12 meetings – 12 male and 12 female – with each meet staging six male and six female events before all are present at the Zurich final.

The winners at the Diamond League Final will earn automatic qualification to the IAAF World Championships.