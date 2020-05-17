Vikings safety Anthony Harris signs franchise tender for 2020 season

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris has signed his franchise tender and will reportedly earn around $11.4million next season.

Harris, who joined Minnesota as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia in 2015, tied for the NFL lead in 2019 with six interceptions.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Harris said he hopes to be able to remain with the Vikings past the 2020 season.

"I will let my agents and the Vikings work towards long term certainty in Minnesota, but I am excited to be back for the 2020 season," Harris said.

Harris has appeared in 65 regular-season games with the Vikings and made 164 tackles to go along with nine interceptions. All of those picks have come in his past 25 games.

"During the past five years, Minnesota has become home and is where I want to continue to develop as a player having only scratched the surface," Harris said.