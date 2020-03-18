Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers – reports

Tom Brady is set to sign for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, according to reports.

It is a new dawn for Brady and the NFL, with the six-time Super Bowl champion opting to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons.

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, veteran quarterback Brady is poised to join the Buccaneers as a free agent.

Brady's deal to swap the Patriots for the Buccaneers – led by Bruce Arians – is reportedly worth $30million per year.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and hometown team the San Francisco 49ers were also linked with the 42-year-old great.

However, Brady is set to take his services to Tampa Bay, where quarterback Jameis Winston is an unrestricted free agent after struggling for consistency.

After famously being drafted in round six in 2000 as the 199th overall pick, Brady became the Patriots' starting QB in his second season and immediately won Super Bowl XXXVI, also claiming MVP honours.

A further five Super Bowl successes followed, with Brady the MVP in three of the games.

Brady leaves the Patriots having thrown for 74,571 yards and 541 touchdowns – tallies topped only by Drew Brees in NFL history – in 285 appearances.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have not featured in the playoffs since 2007 following a 7-9 record in the NFC South last season.