Melvin Gordon stays in AFC West with Denver Broncos move

Melvin Gordon will be staying in the AFC West after signing for the Denver Broncos.

According to widespread reports, the former Los Angeles Chargers running back has agreed a two-year deal worth $16million, with $13.5m guaranteed.

Gordon will join Phillip Lindsay in the Broncos’ backfield as part of an offense now led by second-year pro Drew Lock at quarterback.

Having been selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Gordon made two Pro Bowls before a tense contract holdout backfired during his last season with the Chargers.

The 26-year-old missed training camp and sat out the first four games in search of a lucrative long-term extension.

But Gordon returned to the team empty handed and then saw Austin Ekeler, who has just signed a new four-year deal, shine for much of the campaign.

The form of Ekeler gave the Chargers comfort to move on from Gordon and he will now look to prove his old team wrong as he faces them twice a year as divisional rivals.

Gordon scored 47 total touchdowns for the Chargers across five seasons, contributing 4,240 rushing yards and another 1,873 receiving.

His move to the Broncos came as the Pittsburgh Steelers struck a two-year deal with tight end Eric Ebron that is worth around $12m.