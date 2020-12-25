العربية
Logan Ryan signs new three-year Giants deal

Safety Logan Ryan said a new deal with the New York Giants has given his a Christmas morning he will never forget.

Logan Ryan declared "I'm here to stay" on Christmas Day after signing a new three-year contract with the New York Giants.

NFL Network reported safety Ryan has agreed a deal that is set to earn him $31million.

He tweeted: "A Christmas Morning we'll never forget. The @giants and I just agreed to a new 3 year deal. IM HERE TO STAY."

He tweeted: "A Christmas Morning we’ll never forget. The @giants and I just agreed to a new 3 year deal. IM HERE TO STAY."

Ryan signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.5million with the Giants in August following the expiry of his Tennessee Titans contract after the 2019 season.

He has thrived under Giants head coach Joe Judge, who he worked with during his time with the New England Patriots.

New Jersey native Ryan proved to be a shrewd acquisition following an injury sustained by rookie Xavier McKinney and he has now been rewarded for an impressive start to his Giants career.

Ryan has made 83 tackles, three forced fumbles, an interception and a sack since signing for the Giants, who are 5-9 in the NFC East.

