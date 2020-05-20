Coronavirus: Redskins WR Gandy-Golden says he's recovered from positive test

Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden announced he contracted the coronavirus three months ago and has fully recovered.

"During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24," Gandy-Golden said in a statement released by his agent on Wednesday.

"My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7."

Two weeks after being cleared of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 327,000 worldwide, the Redskins selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth round with the 142nd overall pick.

Gandy-Golden is the third NFL player to publicly announce a positive test for COVID-19, joining Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen.