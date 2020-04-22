Coronavirus: New Orleans Saints cancel offseason program amid health crisis

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis has announced the team has cancelled all offseason training activities and will not require players to report to club facilities until training camp begins this summer.

Speaking on a teleconference call on the eve of the NFL draft's first day, Loomis revealed the Saints will not hold any virtual workouts and have advised players to abide by stay-at-home orders in their current locations to help combat the widespread coronavirus effect.

Loomis added that coach Sean Payton and his staff will still conduct occasional online meetings and check-ins with players up until training camp, which is currently slated to start in late July but faces the possibility of being pushed back should the outbreak force the NFL to postpone the start of the regular season.

"We'll have some stuff that guys will participate in," Loomis said. "We're not going to be doing virtual workouts and things like that. We want to make sure guys are focused on their families and safety."

Louisiana has been especially hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state's Department of Health reporting over 25,000 cases and 1,473 deaths as of Wednesday.

With a veteran roster and little turnover from last season's team, which tied for the NFC's best record at 13-3, Loomis said he believes the Saints are well-positioned to withstand the absence of minicamp and OTAs.

New Orleans currently owns the NFL's second-oldest roster with an average age of 26 years, 312 days old, while Payton trails only New England's Bill Belichick for the longest tenure of any active head coach with the same team, having been in charge since 2006.

The Saints have added only two major free agents, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and safety Malcolm Jenkins, this offseason.

"You have a core group of players that are the same and a system that we've had here for 14 years," Loomis said. "I would probably feel a little differently if we did have a lot of changes on our roster and our coaching staff, but we're fortunate that we don't.

"We have a lot of guys we have great faith and trust in in terms of being in shape when we do get going in training camp."