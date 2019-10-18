Chiefs star Mahomes makes NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player to reach 7,500 career passing yards in the NFL.

Chiefs star Mahomes made history after hitting the mark in only 24 games during Thursday's clash with the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes' 13-yard pass to Chiefs team-mate Travis Kelce saw him surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (27 games) for the record.

Reigning NFL MVP Mahomes etched himself into the history books prior to leaving the game with a knee injury.

Mahomes was ruled out for the remainder of the Chiefs-Broncos game after hurting his leg in the opening half in Denver.

The cart was initially called out for Mahomes, but he was able to walk off the field on his own power in the second quarter.

Mahomes had been dealing with an ankle injury coming into the game away to the Broncos.