Buccaneers trade with 49ers to pick Wirfs to protect Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking the necessary measures to keep their soon-to-be-43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady upright, moving up one place to select Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick in the NFL Draft.

Predicted to be drafted in the top 10 in some projections, the Buccaneers jumped at the chance to grab Wirfs on Thursday.

The Buccaneers traded from number 14 with the San Francisco 49ers and swapped late-round picks to draft Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Wirfs.

Primarily a right tackle for the Hawkeyes, Wirfs can also play on the left side and is athletic enough to potentially play one of the interior offensive line positions.

This past season, he ranked third among FBS tackles in pressure rate allowed at 3.2 per cent (minimum 250 pass snaps).

Tampa Bay allowed the 11th-most sacks in the NFL last season with 47, and Wirfs will be called upon to protect superstar recruit Brady to give the veteran quarterback time and fill a hole on the offensive line after right tackle Demar Dotson was not re-signed.

The 49ers, meanwhile, used the 14th pick to select defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.