Brees not drawn on future after Saints' playoff exit

Drew Brees refused to be drawn on his future after the New Orleans Saints' NFL playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Brees' Saints fell to a surprise 26-20 overtime defeat to the Vikings in the NFC wild-card clash.

The 40-year-old quarterback is coming out of contract and will reportedly stay with the Saints, but Brees was unwilling to confirm his future after the defeat.

"I'm not making any comments on that other than I've told you guys this for the last couple of years, I've always just taken it one year at a time and kind of re-evaluate each offseason," he told a news conference.

"Then, find the things I want to get better at and move on."

Kirk Cousins and Kyle Rudolph connected for the game-winning touchdown for the Vikings against the Saints, who had come from 20-10 down in the fourth quarter.

Brees, who went 26 of 33 for 208 yards with a TD and an interception, said Minnesota executed better than the Saints.

"It was a hard-fought football game. We played a really good team and obviously they came ready to play and at the end of the day they just made more plays than we did," he said.

"I love the way that we fought in the fourth quarter, we really didn't play our best football up until that point, but put together some good drives during that period of time and put ourselves in a position to win.

"But unfortunately they just made a few more plays than we did."