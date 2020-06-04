Arizona Cardinals cancel meetings so players can honour George Floyd

The Arizona Cardinals cancelled meetings on Thursday to allow their players to remember George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis last week, sparking protests at police brutality and racial injustice across the United States and beyond.

The Cardinals issued a statement on Monday saying they were "committed" to being part of a "meaningful societal change".

Three days later running back Kenyan Drake revealed players of the NFC West franchise had been given the day off meetings in order to honour Floyd.

"Cardinals have granted us the day off from meetings to honour George Floyd's memorial," he wrote on Twitter.

"We are but a small cog in a big machine but gestures like these create dialogue and expands the vision to help take the next steps for a better tomorrow. Peace and love."