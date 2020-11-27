Al Ahly clinched their ninth CAF championship following a derby win against arch rivals Zamalek on Friday.

Al Ahly took the lead early in the game through Amr el Solia after controlling the first five minutes.

The lead did not last long as Zamalek suddenly turned the game in their favour from the 15 minute onwards. The constant pressure was finally rewarded with a stunning goal from captain Shikabala to put the scores level going into halftime.

The second half was neck and neck with chances coming from both ends of the field.

A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek on Friday in an all-Egyptian CAF Champions League final in Cairo.