Knockout Package - AFCON January 27, 2022 09:54 Get ready for more excitement at AFCON with Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco heading to Quarter Finals. Subscribe to Knockout Package and watch all the matches of this stage exclusively on beIN. T&Cs apply. . For more information Visit www.bein.com/en/afcon2021/ Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2021 Previous Mali 0 (5) - (6) 0 Equatorial Guinea - Highlights Read Next Latest Stories January 27, 2022 09:54 Knockout Package - AFCON January 26, 2022 23:05 Mali 0 (5) - (6) 0 Equatorial Guinea - Highlights January 26, 2022 19:55 Ivory Coast 0 (4) - (5) 0 Egypt - Highlights January 25, 2022 21:57 Morocco 2 Malawi 1 - Highlights January 25, 2022 19:24 Senegal 2 Cape Verde 0 - Highlights January 25, 2022 09:48 Eight dead in Africa Cup of Nations crush January 24, 2022 22:15 Highlights: Cameroon 2-1 Comoros January 24, 2022 19:05 Highlights: Guinea 0-1 Gambia January 23, 2022 22:05 Highlights: Nigeria 0-1 Tunisia January 23, 2022 20:20 Highlights: Burkina Faso 1 (7) - (6) 1 Gabon