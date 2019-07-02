AFCON 2019

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Tunisia sealed qualification for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations despite a lacklustre 0-0 draw against Mauritania.

Alain Giresse's side made it three draws out of three in Group E – enough for second place behind Mali, who overcame Angola 1-0.

Mauritania came into the match having recorded a solitary shot on target in their first two matches but were the better side before the break against a lacklustre Tunisia at Suez Stadium.

Ghana are up next for the Eagles of Carthage, having swatted aside Guinea-Bissau to top Group F earlier on Tuesday.

Mouez Hassen was at fault for Mali's opener in Tunisia's 1-1 draw last time out and he unconvincingly pushed Ismael Diakite's early attempt behind.

Mauritania lost captain Abdoul Ba to injury in the 17th minute but they remained in the ascendancy – Moctar Sidi El Hacen heading wastefully wide from close range.

Hassen denied Bessam and saw Diakite power over either side of Youssef Msakni forcing a save from Brahim Souleymane on a rare Tunisia attack.

The introduction of Taha Khenissi in place of Bassem Srarfi at the break heralded an improvement from Giresse's men.

Msakni exchanged passes with Wahbi Khazri but shot to

Live Updates

Preamble

Nice to see beIN SPORTS getting involved with Mauritania's training yesterday! Can the new boys build on their 0-0 draw with Angola last time out?

#FFRIM Images de la dernière séance d'entraînement des Mourabitounes avant le match contre la Tunisie, qui se tiendra demain mardi (19h GMT) au stade de Suez. #MTNTUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Xww1dsjlLt — FFRIM (@ffrimofficiel) July 1, 2019

Mauritania Team News! One change Ibrahima Coulibaly comes in for Khassa Camara.

Inside the Mauritania dressing room, everything seems to be in order, can the tournament debutants pull off an almighty shock this evening?

Team News! First up Tunisia! One change Bassem Srarfi comes in for Taha Yassine Khenissi on the wing.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Mauritania against Tunisia at the Cup of Nations. It's do or die for Tunisia, who need a victory tonight to guarantee a place in the round of sixteen. It's safe to say the Eagles of Carthage have not impressed in draws with Angola and Mali and need a result to confirm their passage to the knockout phase. As ever, join me for all the build up, team news and yes the goals from the game as they go in!