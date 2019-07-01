AFCON 2019 - Benin Vs Cameroon - How to watch online

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Benin Vs Cameroon via beIN CONNECT

Clarence Seedorf has demanded more from Cameroon as the Africa Cup of Nations holders prepare to conclude their group-stage campaign against Benin.

Cameroon beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their opener but then played out a 0-0 draw with Group F's other heavyweight side Ghana.

Seedorf's men are therefore not yet assured of a place in the knockout rounds and may need a result in Tuesday's group closer to make certain.

"It may not have been good for the fans and we want to do better," said Seedorf of the goalless draw against Ghana.

"But I saw two organised teams who created enough chances to have won. We never start a match to draw, we start to win, but I was satisfied with a point."

A pair of draws have kept Benin in the hunt of progressing from the group stage for the first time in their history, although a goalless draw with Guinea-Bissea was not the result they needed.

To boost their chances of qualification they will likely have to record their first ever AFCON win, which would be a huge shock against African powerhouses the Indomitable Lions.

"We played a big game [against Guinea-Bissau]," Squirrels coach Michel Dussuyer said. "We did not end things as we liked and we want to win the next game."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Benin - Stephane Sessegnon

Former Premier League star Sessegnon has yet to show his top form in Egypt, but if Benin are to upset the odds and make it through Group F their talisman will be key. Last term Sessegnon helped Genclerbirligi earn promotion from the Turkish second tier but has steel to match his skill.



Cameroon - Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Coming off the back of a disappointing Premier League campaign with Fulham, former Marseille midfielder Zambo Anguissa has the chance to show he deserved a £30million move to Craven Cottage. The 23-year-old has the ideal opportunity to put himself in the proverbial shop window.



KEY OPTA FACTS

- Only Mozambique (12) have appeared in more Africa Cup of Nations games without winning than Benin (11 – D3 L8). However, Benin are still unbeaten in the competition this year with two draws.

- Cameroon are unbeaten in their last eight games in the Africa Cup of Nations (W4 D4), their best run since February 2000-February 2004 (12), when twice won the competition in the process (2000 & 2002).

- Only M'Baye Niang (nine) has fired more shots without scoring than Steve Mounie with Benin (eight) among the forward players in the first two matchdays of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

- Cameroon have kept five clean sheets in their last six Africa Cup of Nations games. The last time they conceded more than one goal in a game was in January 2010 against Egypt in the quarter finals (1-3).