UAE FA Fined for fan conduct against Qatar in Asian Cup

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has REVEALED that the UAE has been fined $150,000 and ordered to play a game behind closed doors after a series of incidents marred the AFC Asian Cup semi-final between the hosts and Qatar in January.

In a brief statement, the AFC confirmed that the UAE will be fined a total of $150,000 for a host of infringements committed by the UAE FA. This included a failure to control their fans who threw a host of objects, including slippers at the Qatar players. Further to this, the UAE will have to play a game behind closed doors with the AFC confirming the following "UAE FA has also been ordered to play one (1) match without spectators (ie. a full stadium closure), which will come into effect during their next match played on the territory of the United Arab Emirates during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 (Qualifiers)."

Qatar defeated the UAE 4-0 on route to the Asian Cup final, where they defeated Japan 3-1 to lift their first ever continental crown.