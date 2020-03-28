Coronavirus: Wellington Phoenix staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Wellington Phoenix confirmed a member of their football operations staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test comes on the same day the Newcastle Jets confirmed one of their players had contracted COVID-19.

In a statement on Saturday, the A-League club said: "The Wellington Phoenix advise that a member of the club's football operations staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The club is cooperating fully with all the relevant health authorities and is focused on supporting staff, as well as ensuring that all government protocols are being closely adhered to.

"As per Ministry of Health instructions, all players and staff who had direct contact with the staff member are being monitored for possible signs of infection – any person showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will immediately be tested.

"The club will continue to monitor the situation closely and won't be making any further statement at this time."

The Phoenix had committed to staying in Australia in a bid to try to finish the A-League season, which was eventually suspended on Tuesday.