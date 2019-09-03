Arsene Wenger has hinted that he could be in charge of a side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Today marks an important landmark on the road to the 2022 competition, with the official launch of the tournament emblem which is set to be projected on a host of major landmarks across the world. Whilst Wenger admits that he could see himself in Qatar on the sidelines.

“I could see myself working with a team. There will be enough time from my last job to give me perspective and I would not be against that.”

Wenger has been previously linked with a move to the Qatar national team and did admit he will be keeping a close eye on the hosts in the build-up to the tournament.

“It would be interesting because there are countries that show quality, especially Qatar who has just won the Asian cup it will be interesting to see how they develop.”

Wenger, who not managed a team since the 2017-18 season with Arsenal also revealed that he would hope to be a part of the tournament as a manager in 2022.

“I must say I always wanted to go to the World Cup. It’s the job of a manager to go to the place where the best players in the world play football. Hopefully, you will see me, touch wood in Qatar in three years’ time.

The former Arsenal boss is no stranger to Qatar, having visited the gulf state on several occasions as a pundit for beIN SPORTS, adding that the compact tournament and cool weather will be beneficial for the players.

“I have visited Doha and Qatar, they, of course, have a huge ambition. They want this world cup to be something special. It’s the first time we can experience a world cup where you won’t need to take a plane to travel around the country and other teams won’t even have to move once they set up camp, it will be a new experience.”

“It cannot be organised in the summer, so it had to move to the end of the year. They are hugely ambitions and will be ready.”

You can hear more from Arsene Wenger in the interview above.