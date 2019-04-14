Samuel Eto’o, one of the most decorated players in world football, has officially joined the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) as a Global Ambassador.

Eto’o has won 15 major honours during his glittering career to-date – a haul that includes three UEFA Champions League victories, four league titles across spells in Italy and Spain, and one FIFA Club World Cup. He joins Xavi Hernandez and Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari as official SC Ambassadors. The former Cameroon international Eto’o has also earned 118 international caps – including appearances at four FIFA World Cups™ between 1998 and 2014.

In August 2018 he joined QNB Stars League side Qatar Sports Club and made a new home for himself in the host country of the next FIFA World Cup™ – and during a special signing ceremony with SC Secretary General Hassan Al Thawadi, officially became part of the journey on the road to 2022.

Upon joining, the four-time African Player of Year said: “It’s a great honour for me to be an ambassador for the SC and hope I am able to deliver what is expected of me. The World Cup is the biggest competition in football – there is nothing bigger – and I think that for the players who have had the chance to play in the World Cup there is nothing more beautiful.”

Eto’o continued: “Football goes much farther than politics and it’s important that football travels the world because it’s everywhere – it’s an incredible social force. It has an impact on our lives even if some do not like football – we are always paying attention to football and I am happy that Qatar is and will be the face of it for a month during the World Cup, and Qatar will also be the face of the Middle East.”