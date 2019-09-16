Roma Announce Generation Amazing Partnership

Serie A giants Roma have teamed up with Generation Amazing for a global strategic partnership aimed at bringing invaluable life skills to those most in need through the power of football.

Generation Amazing, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy’s football for development programme, was initiated during Qatar’s successful bid for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in 2010 and uses the power of sport to positively impact lives and create sustainable social development in communities.

More than 500,000 beneficiaries have already been reached to date through Generation Amazing in the Middle East and Asia.

Roma and Generation Amazing has agreed to a four-year partnership which will see them collaborate across education, digital media and corporate social responsibility areas.

The partnership includes joint venture work on Generation Amazing and AS Roma programmes in Rome and other international cities in Qatar, Asia and the Middle East.

It will also highlight important social issues like gender equality, facilitate an exchange of expertise in Doha and Rome, and activate further opportunities through Josoor Institute and B4Development.

The official announcement was made at Stadio Olympico before Roma’s home match against Sassuolo, where 100 local children were invited to attend and watch the game as guests of the club and Generation Amazing.

"Generation Amazing’s core purpose is to improve lives through drawing upon football’s innate power to inspire and transform," said H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Supreme Committee Secretary-General. "The principle of football as a driver of social change is a vital principle in every project we engage in relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. AS Roma is an institution rich in history and renowned for its social awareness. Generation Amazing and AS Roma will work closely to ensure the values we share affect communities positively and integrate football into wider initiatives focused on development."

#ASRoma & @GA4good will collaborate across education, digital media & CSR initiatives & will work together to highlight important social issues like gender equality. Using football activities, the partnership aims to positively impact lives in Italy, Qatar, Asia & the Middle East pic.twitter.com/E1gdTS0Whk — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 15, 2019

Fans at the stadium were shown a video showcasing Generation Amazing’s programmes and activations all over the world. The agreement also includes a digital and social media partnership between AS Roma and Generation Amazing to help promote their associated football for development initiatives.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Generation Amazing and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy,” said Mauro Baldissoni, vice president of AS Roma. “We have been very impressed by the incredible work Generation Amazing has been doing around the world and we believe that through this partnership, with Roma’s full support and expertise in youth coaching, we can use sport for good in Italy, Qatar, Nepal, Pakistan, Jordan, Lebanon, the Philippines, India and many more countries over the next four years.”

In attendance for the special announcement was Generation Amazing executive director Mushtaq Al Waeli and programme director Nasser Al Khori, who both expressed their delight for the expansion of the programme in Rome.

“We’re thrilled to join hands with AS Roma in our mission to bring this exciting football development programme to children in Italy and youth across the world,” said Al Waeli. “We share a joint belief in using the power of football to improve lives and build communities, and are looking forward to an important partnership with AS Roma.”

Nasser Al Khori added: “Through football, we teach life values like gender equality, tolerance, respect and communication, which help to create an inclusive generation. This is a priority for Generation Amazing and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy as we build a lasting legacy for Qatar 2022."

Over the weekend, Roma defeated Sassulo 4-2 with summer signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan amongst the goals.