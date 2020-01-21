2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ - African Draw

Mitch Freeley

The draw for the qualification groups for African sides for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™, was made earlier today in Cairo, Egypt. African Cup of Nations winner Algeria will face off against Niger, Djibouti, Burkina Faso as they bid to reach the finals for the first time since 2014. Cameroon has been paired in a tricky group with Mozambique, Malawi and former World Cup finalists, Ivory Coast. Mohamed Salah will be hoping to lead Egypt to back to back World Cups but will face a stern challenge against Gabon in Group F. You can see the full results below.

Group A - Niger, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Algeria

Group B - Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Tunisia

Group C- Central African Republic, Liberia, Cape Verde, Nigeria

Group D - Mozambique, Malawi, Ivory Coast, Cameroon

Group E - Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Mali

Group F - Angola, Libya, Gabon, Egypt

Group G - Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Ghana

Group H - Togo, Namibia, DR Congo, Senegal

Group I - Sudan, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Morocco

Group J - Tanzania, Madagascar, Benin, Congo DR