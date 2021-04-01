World number one Ashleigh Barty booked a return to the Miami Open final with a 6-3 6-3 victory over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

She's done it!! Ashleigh Barty seals a place in the Miami Open final with a crunching forehand winner to defeat Elina Svitolina in straight sets!

Australia's Barty, who won the most recent edition of the event in 2019, is trying to make her first successful defence of a WTA title.

WHAT A SHOT from Ashleigh Barty here! Delightful stuff from the world number-1 as she looks to secure that Miami Open final spot



The Australian, already assured of remaining atop the world rankings next week after the quarter-final exit of Japan's Naomi Osaka, will face either eighth-seeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu or Greece's Maria Sakkari in the title match on Sunday (AEST).