World number one Ashleigh Barty booked a return to the Miami Open final with a 6-3 6-3 victory over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.
Australia's Barty, who won the most recent edition of the event in 2019, is trying to make her first successful defence of a WTA title.
The Australian, already assured of remaining atop the world rankings next week after the quarter-final exit of Japan's Naomi Osaka, will face either eighth-seeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu or Greece's Maria Sakkari in the title match on Sunday (AEST).