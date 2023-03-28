The Canadian 22-year-old was enjoying an excellent run in the tournament, knocking out Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari and Sofia Kenin en route to the last-16 stage.

She dropped the first set against Ekaterina Alexandrova but was an early break to the good in the second when injury struck, forcing her to abandon that fourth-round match.

Andreescu was so badly hurt she needed to be taken off court in a wheelchair, bringing an early end to Monday's match.

It remains to be seen how serious Andreescu's injury proves to be, and whether she faces a long lay-off.

She indicated on Tuesday that early tests had taken place and managed to make light of the situation.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: "Woke up with a brace on my foot… anyone know what happened?"



On a serious note tho… that was the worst pain I’ve ever felt… praying for nothing serious. Still waiting on official results. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and kind words, doesn’t go unnoticed 🙏🏼 — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) March 28, 2023

Andreescu won the US Open in 2019 and has suffered a string of injuries since, hampering her progress. She sits 31st in the WTA rankings, having been as high as number four in October 2019.