Rybakina roars through to Abu Dhabi quarter-finals

The Australian Open finalist, who was runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne less than a fortnight ago, wrapped up a 6-4 6-2 win after just 69 minutes.

Looking to build on her momentum after reaching a second major final, the third seed broke the former world number one in the opening game of the first set and twice in the second.

Next up for the Kazakh is a showdown with sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who edged out Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-4).

Top seed Daria Kasatkina was forced to come from behind before eventually sealing her third victory over Jil Teichmann in as many meetings.

Last season's French Open semi-finalist has endured a mixed start to 2023. A finalist in Adelaide, she suffered a surprise first-round exit at the Australian Open.

It looked like Kasatkina's struggles would continue after losing the opening set 6-1, but she lost just two games thereafter to prevail a commanding 1-6 6-0 6-2 victor.

Elsewhere, Liudmila Samsonova reached her first quarter-final of the year after beating former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-5 7-6 (8-6).

Over in Linz, Melbourne quarter-finalist Donna Vekic enjoyed a commanding 6-3 6-1 victory over Madison Brengle to book a last-eight clash with top seed Maria Sakkari.

There were also wins for sixth seed Petra Martic and Clara Tauson over Alison Van Uytvanck and Camila Giorgi respectively, but fourth seed Anhelina Kalinina was beaten in straight sets by Anna-Lena Friedsam.