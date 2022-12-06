Pliskova reunites with coach Bajin for 2023 season

The pair previously began working together in November 2020, with Pliskova going on to enjoy a successful 2021 season that saw her reach the Wimbledon final, as well as the title matches in Rome and Montreal.

However, they parted in July 2022 after the former world number one, who missed the start of the campaign with a hand injury, suffered a surprise second-round Wimbledon exit, having also fallen at that stage of the French Open.

Despite reaching the US Open quarter-finals under the guidance of Czech compatriot Leos Friedl, Pliskova has slipped to 31st in the WTA rankings, but German coach Bajin is confident her fortunes can improve.

"I am returning mainly because I still believe I can help Karolina with my insights," Bajin said.

"Her game has gradually improved since her hand injury and, in my eyes, she has proven that she can still compete with the best in the world.

"We will want to build on these performances and that is why we have decided to renew our connection. I can't wait to sit in her corner again."

Of Friedl, Pliskova added: "Many thanks to Leos, who willingly started working with us immediately. I think that under his guidance, we managed to get some interesting results."