BUNDESLIGA
WTA Tour

Garcia comes through Kasatkina battle to seal WTA Finals last four spot

Caroline Garcia will face Maria Sakkari for a place in the WTA Finals championship match after beating Daria Kasatkina in an epic group stage encounter.

Getty Images

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Garcia came out on top in an almighty battle with Kasatkina to complete the WTA Finals semi-final line-up.

The winner of the Tracy Austin Group match in Fort Worth knew they would face Maria Sakkari in the last four and it was world number six Garcia who got the job done.

The Frenchwoman prevailed 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-5) in a topsy-turvy contest that was finally settled in two hours and 27 minutes.

Kasatkina won four games in a row to take the opening set before Garcia stormed back to level the match in emphatic fashion as her aggressive approach paid off.

Russian Kasatkina twice came from a break down in a tense decider and fended off six break points in the ninth game of the final set to hold for a 5-4 lead.

However, Garcia held her nerve in the tiebreaker to secure victory on her second match point.

Garcia and Sakkari will do battle for a place in the final with the winner to face top-ranked Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka.

News Daria Kasatkina WTA Tour Tennis Caroline Garcia WTA Finals
Previous Sakkari beats Jabeur to stay perfect at WTA Finals
Read
Sakkari beats Jabeur to stay perfect at WTA Finals
Next Swiatek completes WTA Finals group stage sweep
Read
Swiatek completes WTA Finals group stage sweep
-

Latest Stories

>