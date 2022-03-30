Valverde, Suarez screamers end Chile's WC hopes March 30, 2022 03:45 4:17 min Luis Suarez gave Uruguay the lead with a spectacular overhead kick, before Federico Valverde capped off the win with a bullet strike as Uruguay ended Chile's hopes of World Cup qualification. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Chile Uruguay Football Luis Suarez Federico Valverde -Latest Videos 4:30 min Colombia gets the win but falls short on final day 0:46 min Fuming Kyrgios takes fight to social media 5:24 min Peru seals play-off against Socceroos or UAE 5:02 min Argentina denied the win by late Ecuador penalty 5:02 min World Cup qualifier: Ecuador v Argentina 4:17 min Valverde, Suarez screamers end Chile's WC hopes 4:17 min World Cup qualifier: Chile v Uruguay 4:53 min Brazil ends qualification on high note at altitude 2:47 min Medvedev beats Brooksby to reach Miami quarters 6:40 min Cranky Kyrgios sent packing by Sinner in Miami