Paraguay stalemate leaves Colombia in fourth November 17, 2021 03:07 2:33 min Colombia failed to score for the fifth-straight match, but a 0-0 draw at home to Paraguay was enough to keep Los Cafeteros in fourth place on the CONMEBOL WCQ table.