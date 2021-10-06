Jesus happy to play out wide for Brazil October 6, 2021 22:51 1:14 min Gabriel Jesus has no problem playing out wide for Brazil, a role he has grown accustomed to for club side Manchester City. WATCH Venezuela v Brazil LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS tomorrow from 10.30am AEST | 2-week free trial News Manchester City Brazil Football Gabriel Jesus World Cup qualifiers -Latest Videos 0:31 min Messi has no regrets about leaving Barca for PSG 0:32 min Degenek out of Socceroos qualifier with COVID 0:31 min Messi cleared to lead Argentina against Paraguay 0:49 min Jets take inspiration from unbeaten Roar side 1:05 min Raducanu ready for next challenge at Indian Wells 1:14 min Jesus happy to play out wide for Brazil 4:01 min Martinez's agent confident over new Inter deal 0:27 min Tomori thanks Maldini after England recall 6:54 min Barcelona announces €481 million loss in 2020-21 0:37 min Sterling reportedly open to Barcelona loan