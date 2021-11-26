Roberto Mancini led Italy to a UEFA Euro 2020 triumph earlier this year, yet the Azzurri failed to qualify automatically for next year's FIFA World Cup, with Switzerland progressing instead.

Portugal, UEFA Euro 2016 winner, also fell short, finishing three points behind Serbia in Group A.

As a result, one of the heavyweights will not appear in Qatar, with both teams drawn together in Path C of the play-offs, which will take place in March.

🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs!



Italy was drawn in a semi-final against minnow North Macedonia, which is aiming to make its first appearance at a FIFA World Cup, while Portugal will face Turkey.

Should it progress, Portugal will have home advantage in the Path C final to determine which team progresses to Qatar. While Cristiano Ronaldo could well be fighting to play in his final FIFA World Cup, the Azzurri will be aiming to avoid missing out on the tournament for a second successive time.

Path A threw up the possibility of Wales going up against Scotland for a place in the finals, should it overcome Austria and Ukraine, which went unbeaten in a qualifying group that also included reigning world champion France, respectively.

In Path B, Russia will host Poland and Sweden will play Czech Republic.

The winner of Russia v Poland will host the Path B final.

Play-offs draw in full

Path A

SF1 – Scotland v Ukraine

SF2 – Wales v Austria

F1 – Winner SF2 v Winner SF1

Path B

SF3 – Russia v Poland

SF4 – Sweden v Czech Republic

F2 – Winner SF3 v Winner SF4

Path C

SF5 – Italy v North Macedonia

SF6 – Portugal v Turkey

F3 – Winner SF6 v Winner SF5