Brereton scores stunner as Chile gets hot October 11, 2021 06:48 5:05 min Stoke-born Ben Brereton breathed much-needed life into Chile's World Cup qualifying campaign with a brilliant finish, before Mauricio Isla added a second minutes later, in the 2-0 win over Paraguay. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Chile Paraguay Football World Cup qualifiers Ben Brereton Diaz