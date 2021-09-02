Awer Mabil opened the scoring with a scrappy finish midway through the first half, before Boyle, who's scored four goals in four games for Hibs in the SPFL this season, doubled the lead with a world class finish, just two minutes later.

China had won its previous four qualifiers and managed to restrict its opponent to minimal opportunities in the opening quarter of the contest on neutral territory.

But Mabil acrobatically volleyed home to give Australia the breakthrough – the goal allowed to stand despite a high boot from the winger – and Boyle fired in a second from the edge of the box less than two minutes later.

Graham Arnold's side had a penalty shout for handball turned down, but it had a third goal that its dominance deserved with 70 minutes on the clock.

Duke was on hand to tap home after Mabil was denied from one of his five shots on target – the joint-most of any player in a game in the 2022 Asian World Cup qualifiers – as he scored just 59 seconds after being introduced off the bench.

That was the fastest any substitute has scored in the Asian qualifiers since Tana Chanabut for Thailand after 36 seconds against the United Arab Emirates in October 2016.