Coman played just over an hour of France's 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Sunday (AEST) – its fifth straight match without a victory.

With the Bayern Munich winger a doubt to face Finland in Les Bleus' next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, head coach Didier Deschamps decided to call up a reinforcement.

Ben Yedder was added to the squad on Monday for France's third game in seven days.

Deschamps confirmed Jules Kounde would miss the Finland match through suspension following his red card in last week's 1-1 draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Thomas Lemar were struggling for fitness.

The France boss called on his team to be more proactive against Finland and bring an end to their winless streak.

"In those two matches [against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine], we were more reactive than proactive, with chances not in our favour," said Deschamps.

"We are aware of it and tomorrow we must reverse this trend. Defence is important, too, but this is a less happy time because of the results. We know what we have to do to stay in control of our destiny.

"The players are not happy. They cannot be satisfied with these results. We will do everything to reverse the trend.

"I will redouble my efforts. The players are in the same state of mind, to add a little more and get what we want."