Lyon wins fifth-straight Champions League title

In San Sebastian, France forward Le Sommer snatched the opening goal, with Japanese midfielder Saki Kumagai and former Wolfsburg player Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir also scoring.

Eleven days after the Lyon men's team bowed out to Bayern Munich in its Champions League semi-final, Europe's most powerful women's side lifted the trophy they have made their own.

Le Sommer's 22nd-minute strike, tucking home after her first shot was parried, moved the 31-year-old above Brazilian Marta to fourth on the list of the Women's Champions League all-time top scorers with 47 goals.

Since joining Lyon in 2010, Le Sommer has been involved in all seven of the club's Champions League triumphs.

Kumigai drove in Lyon's second after 44 minutes, a left-footed blast from 22 yards finding the bottom right corner, before Wolfsburg found hope when Alex Popp headed in from close range.

But Gunnarsdottir had the final say against the club she left for Lyon at the beginning of July, netting an 89th-minute clincher.

Lyon's England defender Lucy Bronze, who has been linked with a return to Manchester City in the near future, said the outcome of the final was never in doubt.

Lyon was not at full strength for the final, with Ada Hegerberg, who scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in last year's final, among those missing.

Bronze, quoted on UEFA.com, said: "People said it was the best time to play us because we were missing so many players but we were the best side in the first half by a long shot and the game was almost finished at half-time. We've definitely got the strongest squad in the world."