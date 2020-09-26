UEFA thrilled with Super Cup fan plan

Sporting events across the world have largely been played behind closed doors since the coronavirus pandemic initially brought most events to a halt six months ago.

As countries began to take control of the virus, various governing bodies around Europe started to plan for fans to return in reduced capacity, with France already allowing small numbers back.

Despite Friday's (AEST) Super Cup between UEFA Champions League winner Bayern Munich and UEFA Europa League holder Sevilla coming as much of Europe began to re-introduce restrictions ahead of a second wave of COVID-19, UEFA used the event in Budapest, Hungary as a 'pilot' for re-opening stadiums.

The 67,000-seater Puskas Arena had 15,500 people in attendance for Bayern's 2-1 extra-time win, with fans expected to maintain a 1.5-metre distance from each other where possible and ordered to wear masks when moving around the stadium. UEFA also installed thermal cameras at entrances to check body temperatures.

UEFA believes the event ran according to plan with respect to the health and sanitary measures, and it plans to review the organisational aspects with Hungarian Football Federation.

"The match organisation went smoothly," a UEFA spokesperson said.

"Spectators accepted the precautionary measures and followed the sanitary guidelines and instructions provided by the stewards.

"UEFA will now thoroughly assess the various aspects of the organisation together with the Hungarian Football Federation and the local authorities.

"We were delighted to again feel a true football atmosphere and it once again demonstrates that the fans are the lifeblood of the game and that football is so great thanks to their passion and support."