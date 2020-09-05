Mbappe secures unconvincing France win

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Mbappe converted France's only shot on target in the 41st minute of the Group A3 match, threading the ball through the narrowest of gaps between Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen and the near post.

The 21-year-old's goal was a bitter blow for the hosts, who earned promotion from League B in 2018-2019, given they had the better of the chances up until that point.

Sweden made a late push for an equaliser before Victor Lindelof was caught out by the pace of substitute Anthony Martial, but Griezmann blazed the resulting penalty over with the final kick of the game.

