Italy beats Netherlands to go top of Group A1

Nicolo Barella powered in a header in first-half injury time to secure all three points for Roberto Mancini's men, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday (AEST).

The Netherlands, still looking for a replacement for former head coach Ronald Koeman, managed only three shots on target throughout a rather blunt display at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Memphis Depay, heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona to work under Koeman, was largely isolated and unable to affect the Dutch attack as Italy made it six games unbeaten against the Oranje.

Barella had forced Jasper Cillessen into a good save 27 minutes into a rather quiet first half in which Italy, who handed Manuel Locatelli his debut, lost Nicolo Zaniolo to injury.

The opening goal came in the first minute of injury time, Barella heading in Ciro Immobile's pinpoint cross as Nathan Ake stood and watched.

Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Donny van de Beek an equaliser early in the second half, the goalkeeper acrobatically tipping over a first-time strike from the new Manchester United signing.

Italy threatened on the break but could not extend its lead, although Donnarumma was mostly untested behind an imperious defensive display.