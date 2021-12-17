England to face Italy behind closed doors

Gareth Southgate's side made it to the final of the delayed showpiece event in July but was beaten on home turf by the Azzurri in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

The Wembley final was marred by ugly scenes in the stands, outside, and on the concourses, and UEFA hit the English Football Association with a two-game ban on supporters as punishment in October, with the first closure to take place in England's next UEFA game.

The second closure was suspended for a probationary two-year period, while the FA received a €100,000 ($160,000) fine.

The Italy fixture on 12 June (AEST) is England's next competitive UEFA home game and will be a rematch of the final and a chance for the host to gain a degree of revenge, but it will not have the boost of its supporters at the ground.

England's UEFA Nations League opponent was revealed on Friday (AEDT), with the Three Lions drawn against Germany and Hungary as well as Italy.

Southgate's team must also play in an empty stadium away from home in its opening match on 5 June (AEST) against Hungary.

Hungary was served with a three-match behind-closed-doors order – one of which was suspended – after incidents at Puskas Arena and in Munich at UEFA Euro 2020. That has since been reduced to two matches, with one game suspended.

The Three Lions' other two June fixtures are away against Germany on 8 June (AEST) and at home to Hungary – with supporters allowed at Wembley – on 15 June (AEST).

England then does not play in the competition again until a trip to Italy on 24 September (AEST) before hosting Germany three days later.