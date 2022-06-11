Bulgaria's Nedelev suffers brain injury in bus crash

The Bulgaria team was travelling to its hotel in two separate coaches when the accident happened in Tbilisi ahead of Monday's (AEST) UEFA Nations League match with Georgia.

Nedelev, who plays club football for Botev Plovdiv and has previously represented Bundesliga side Mainz, was transported to a local hospital and underwent extensive tests.

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFS) confirmed that the 29-year-old suffered "a craniocerebral trauma" and required surgery, which was successful.

The BFS added that all other players and members of staff involved in the accident are in good health.