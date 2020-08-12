SPFL
UEFA Europa League

Sanchez in doubt for Inter's UEL semi-final

Alexis Sanchez is facing a race to be fit for the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after tests showed the Inter forward has a hamstring injury.

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

WATCH Every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The Chile international received treatment during the 2-1 quarter-final win over Bayer Leverkusen in Dusseldorf on Tuesday (AEST) and finished the match with heavy strapping over his right thigh.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Inter confirmed: "Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests this morning in Duisburg after suffering an injury during our match against Bayer Leverkusen.

"The tests confirmed that he has suffered a strain in his right hamstring. His condition will continue to be reassessed over the next few days."

Inter faces Shakhtar Donetsk, which beat Basel 4-1 in the last eight, in a semi-final clash in Dusseldorf on 18 August (AEST).

Sanchez, 31, has made 30 appearances for Inter in 2019-20.

After initially joining on loan from Manchester United, he made the move permanent last week after the Red Devils reached an agreement over rescinding his contract.

 

News Internazionale Football UEFA Europa League Alexis Sanchez
Previous Wolves miss penalty as Sevilla sets up United semi
Read
Wolves miss penalty as Sevilla sets up United semi
Next

Latest Stories