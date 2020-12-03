Rangers hit back to seal progression

A draw would have been enough to send Steven Gerrard's men through to the last 32, but they picked up all three points thanks to Scott Arfield's strike to keep hold of top spot in Group D heading into the final round of fixtures.

Standard twice took the lead in a breathless first half, yet goals from Maxime Lestienne and Duje Cop were cancelled out by Connor Goldson and James Tavernier.

Arfield scored the only goal of a quieter second half to earn all three points for Rangers, who are in the draw for the next round with one group game – away to Lech Poznan – to spare.

Lestienne profited from some slack Rangers defending to convert Cop's cross after six minutes as Rangers fell behind in a home game for the first time in 12 outings this term.

The hosts initially struggled to offer any sort of response but they soon found some rhythm and Goldson powered in a header when left completely unmarked in the 39th minute.

Liege were back ahead 100 seconds later through Cop's finish at the back stick after Tavernier and Leon Balogun switched off, the winger clattering into the post in the process.

But Rangers were given another lifeline moments before half-time as Kemar Roofe's shot hit the arm of Lestienne and Tavernier tucked away the penalty.

Allan McGregor produced a fine stop to deny Abdoul Tapsoba and, less than seven minutes later, Arfield swept home Ryan Kent's cutback to put the Gers ahead for the first time.

The Belgian side needed a win to stay in the competition but it struggled to truly test McGregor again.

Only some impressive late saves from Arnaud Bodart prevented Rangers from adding more goals to their tally, the visiting goalkeeper pushing Borna Barisic's free-kick onto the crossbar before denying Roofe from a one-on-one.